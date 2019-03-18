HD Supply Holdings Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

HD Supply Holdings (NASDAQ:HDS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.67 (+36.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.42B (+20.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, hds has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 8 downward.