The Michaels Companies, Inc. Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.42 (+19.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.78B (-5.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, mik has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 11 downward.