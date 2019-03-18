Lyft co-founder dings Uber during roadshow

Lyft (LYFT) co-founder John Zimmer hits out at rival Uber (UBER) in the roadshow video ahead of Lyft's March 29 Nasdaq debut.

Zimmer: "We are founder-led. We have one of the largest and fastest-growing multimodal transportation networks. We are solely focused on consumer transportation. Not food. Not trucking. We have a strong brand based on our strong values. And we have the right autonomous strategy.”

While Zimmer doesn't mention Uber by name, the parallels are a bit on the nose.

Uber is expected to kick off its IPO roadshow in April and will reportedly seek a valuation as much as $120B.

Previously: Lyft IPO seeks $23B (March 18)