Tesla turns to employees in deliveries push

Tesla (TSLA -2% ) again turns its employees to help speed up deliveries before the end of the quarter, according to an e-mail seen by Business Insider.

"We have to deliver 30,000 more cars in next 15 days," urges Senior VP Sanjay Shah to department heads.

It's not the first time the EV automaker has asked employee volunteers to deliver new vehicles at crunch time.

Tesla's Q1 deliveries guidance (from January 30): "While the number of Model 3 vehicles produced should increase sequentially in Q1, deliveries in North America during Q1 will be lower than the prior quarter as we start delivering cars in Europe and China for the first time. As a result of the start of Model 3 expansion into Europe and China, deliveries will be lower than production by about 10,000 units due to vehicle transit times to these markets."