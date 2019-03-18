TransAlta +7% after activist investor group demands change

TransAlta (TAC +6.1% ) surges to a 52-week high after an investment partnership says it bought 50K shares to take its total ownership to 8.1M shares to take a 10% stake in the company and will seek board representation.

Cove Key Bluescape Holdings says it agreed with Bluescape Energy Partners and Mangrove Partners to use their combined 10% stake to press for changes including operational and cost efficiency, asset optimization, capital allocation and broader strategic initiatives.

The group says Bluescape executive chairman Charles John Wilder, Jr., and his team have the experience needed to improve execution and focus at TAC.