DASAN Zhone Solutions updates 2019 guidance; shares move up ~15%

DASAN Zhone Solutions rises (DZSI +14.5% ) as the company updates Q1 & FY 2019 outlook and discloses pro-forma results for 2018, inclusive of KEYMILE

Announces pro-forma 2018 sales of $332.6M (+34.6% Y/Y), with gross margin of 33.2% and adj. EBITDA margin of 5.2%; announces net income of $4M and diluted EPS of $0.24

Revises Q1 2019 guidance with revenue of ~$70M-$74M and organic sales of $63M-$66M; anticipates gross margin of 31% to 33%; lowers adj. opex from $26M-$27M to $25.5M-$27M; improves adj. EBITDA loss outlook to $3.8M-$2.6M from $4M.

Expects 2019 organic revenue of $304M-$310M; and $350M-$360M (inclusive of KEYMILE); forecasts gross margin of 32.5% to 34%, with adj. opex of ~$97M-$102M and adj. EBITDA of $17M-$20M