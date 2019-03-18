Intel, DOE team for nation's fastest computer
Mar. 18, 2019 By: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
- Intel (INTC -0.4%) announces that the company and the U.S. Department of Energy will release the first supercomputer with a performance of one exaFLOP in the US. The "Aurora" system is being developed in the DOE's Argonne National Laboratory in Chicago.
- The contract is valued at over $500M and will be delivered to Argonne by Intel and subcontractor Cray (CRAY +2.9%). Delivery is expected by 2021.
- Aurora is purpose-built for traditional high-performance computing and AI. The supercomputer will contain Intel Xᵉ, Intel's future generation Xeon Scalable processor; next-gen Optane DC persistent memory, Cray's Shasta supercomputing system and Slingshot high-performance interconnect, and Intel's One API developer tools for mapping compute engines.