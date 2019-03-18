Deutsche Bank sets up unit in India to buy bad loans: Bloomberg

Deutsche Bank (DB +3.9% ) is setting up an asset reconstruction company in India to buy and reorganize soured debt as it seeks to benefit from a bad loan cleanup program in a country with one of the worst nonperforming loan ratios, Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

Bank of America (BAC +1.6% ) is considering a similar move, the people said. Meanwhile, KKR (KKR +1.3% ) has already applied for an ARC permit.

More than 29 ARCs have been set up in India after a law enacted in 2002 helps banks clean up their balance sheets by selling soured loans. In 2016, the government changed the ARC rules, allowing overseas companies to fully own ARCs.

Overseas companies can also participate in the program through partnerships with local companies. Blackstone (BX +1.7% ) is one of the companies that have taken that approach.

