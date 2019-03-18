Google tries new rival boost in EU

Google (GOOG -0.1% )(GOOGL -0.2% ) is trying to boost price comparison rivals in the EU in a bid to please antitrust regulators and avoid a follow-up fine to the $2.7B penalty from nearly two years ago.

Google had been accused of unfairly promoting its own comparison shopping service in Google search results.

In response, the tech giant offered to let rivals a chance to bid for ad space at the top of a search page. But competitors said the move still didn't provide an even chance at promotion.

Earlier this month, Google introduced a new link on search results to drive more traffic to competitors. British company Kelkoo writes on its blog that it was one of the competitors selected to try out the new link, which will become available in Germany, France, and the Netherlands.