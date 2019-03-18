Ecolab President/COO Handley to retire; Beck to take duties on April 1

Ecolab (ECL +0.4% ) says President and COO Thomas Handley will retire from the company later this year, to be succeeded by Christoph Beck, current executive VP and president of the company's Global Industrial Group, effective April 1.

Handley has been President and COO since 2012 after serving as Senior Executive VP and president of ECL's Global Food and Beverage unit; he joined ECL in 2003 after spending 22 years at Procter & Gamble.

Handley will continue to lead work toward the previously announced spinoff of ECL's Energy Services upstream business into a stand-alone company.

Beck joined ECL in 2007 after serving 16 years as a senior executive at Nestlé.