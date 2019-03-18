FDA on board with design of late-stage studies of resTORbio's RTB101

ResTORbio (TORC +2.3% ) is on go to launch two Phase 3 clinical trials evaluating lead candidate RTB101 for preventing respiratory tract infections (RTIs) in the elderly.

It says the FDA has agreed to the design of the studies, including the primary endpoint of the reduction in the proportion of subjects with RTI symptoms compared to placebo. Dosing will take place over 16 weeks during the winter cold and flu season (which could mean next year since it's mid-March).

RTB101 inhibits a multiprotein complex called TORC1 involved in an intracellular signaling pathway called mTOR. The company says animal studies have shown that inhibiting TORC1 may prolong lifespan, enhance immune function, improve heart failure, enhance memory and mobility and delay the onset of age-related diseases.