Looking ahead to the Fed meeting

The Federal Reserve's monetary policy setting committee is likely to hold interest rates steady and to provide more clarity on how and when the Fed will end its balance-sheet shrinking program after its meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Officials seem to be leaning toward ending the balance-sheet runoff by September, the Wall Street Journal reports, though no final decision has been made.

New forecasts will also be released on Wednesday and are expected to show a potential for one more rate hike or none at all. That compares with December's forecast, where FOMC members expected anywhere from one to three increases.

The new dot plot could just make the outlook more confusing, though, and the Fed emphasizes that it's just one part of the picture. “If you are too focused on a few dots, you may miss the larger picture,” said Fed Chair Jerome Powell in a recent speech.

Keep in mind that FOMC members consistently say they're monitoring the economic data. If there's a shift from their previous statements, they're sure to point to a shift in the data.

2-year Treasury yield is down 1 basis point to 2.458%, while the 10-year yield loses 2 bps to 2.605%.

Previously: Fed has a framework for ending balance-sheet runoff: Powell (Feb. 27)

ETFs: PLW, GOVT, EGF, TAPR, FIBR, USTB