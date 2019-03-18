Plug Power +9% following response to negative Seeking Alpha article

Plug Power (PLUG +8.9%) recoups a chunk of Friday's 15% loss prompted by Henrik Alex's negative analysis of the company on Seeking Alpha.
Alex says PLUG's Q4 earnings release included a "surprise requirement to refinance a large amount of short-term debt in Q2 2019 without providing much further details" and says the company "reverted to upfront revenue recognition for Wal-Mart operating leases in Q3 2018 which seems to be the main reason behind the company's guidance increase in mid-October."
In the company's response, PLUG says it is "not sure why the finance obligation is a surprise. We have routinely reported this in current liability as a transparent reflection of what we are doing. The amounts you reference relate specifically to project financings from varied capital leases with balloon obligations; its just how this capital partner structures their deals... Nothing changed, there was no event that accelerated this, nor any of the other suppositions that you were concerned with."
