Lyft IPO has big implications for GM

What will General Motors (NYSE:GM) do with its 18.6M Class A shares of Lyft (LYFT) after the ride-hailing company goes public?

The Lyft stake could be worth as much as $1.27B based off early estimates, giving institutional shareholders plenty of reasons to voice their opinions.

The Detroit-based automaker could hold on to Lyft for strategic reasons or return funds to shareholders through buybacks or a special dividend if its unloads its position. If GM does want to sell, the company will have to wait 180 days after the IPO as part of the lockup rules.

