Euronet Worldwide to redeem convertible notes due 2044

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) will redeem 1.50% convertible senior notes due 2044 on May 28, 2019.

The redemption price is equal to 100% of the principal of the outstanding notes plus accrued and unpaid interest.

The notes are convertible at any time before the close of business on May 24, 2019 with the current conversion rate at 13.8534 shares per $1,000 original principal amount, or ~$72.18 per share.

Euronet shares closed at $139.72 on Monday, March 18.

