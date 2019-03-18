Del Taco -4% after light guidance

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) trades lower despite reporting Q4 revenue ahead of even the highest analyst estimate.

System-wide comparable sales were up 1.9% during the quarter, comprised of company-owned restaurant comparable sales growth of +1.0% and franchise comparable sales growth of 3.2%.

Adjusted EBITDA came in at $23.6M vs. $21.2M consensus.

Soft guidance may be stealing some glances away from the solid Q4 numbers. Looking ahead, Del Taco expects full-year revenue of $517M to $527M vs. $518M consensus and EPS of $0.47 to $0.52 vs. $0.57.

TACO -3.59% AH to $10.21.

