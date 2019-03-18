Re/Max, Redfin form referral alliance in U.S. and Canada

Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) and Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) form an alliance that formalizes and expands the referral relationship between the two companies in the U.S. and Canada.

In areas where Redfin doesn't have capacity to serve customers, Redfin refers customers to approved partner agents at other brokerages, including participating Re/Max agents; when the customer closes on a home purchase or sale, Redfin receives a referral fee.

Participating Re/Max agents will have the exclusive opportunity to meet customers from almost 5,000 U.S. postal codes where Redfin.com currently doesn't promote any agents. In Canada, Redfin will only partner with Re/Max.

Previously: Re/Max -3.4% as Q4 EPS in line, adjusted EBITDA falls (Feb. 21)