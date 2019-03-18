Uniti Group sets Q4 call for Wednesday after close (updated)

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) has set a conference call to discuss its delayed Q4 financials for Wednesday at 4:15 p.m. ET.

The company's biggest customer, Windstream Holdings (OTCPK:WINMQ), filed for bankruptcy on Feb. 25, and Uniti elected to delay its results as it worked through the disruption.

Observers are watching closely for any news about the dividend or the company's master lease with Windstream.

Updated: The company has filed its 10-K. "There is substantial doubt about our ability to continue as a going concern," the company say in its "Risk Factors" section. "While the outcome is uncertain, we expect Windstream will continue to perform on the Master Lease and believe the probability of Windstream rejecting the lease in bankruptcy to be remote because the Master Lease is central to Windstream’s operations."