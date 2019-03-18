Boeing shares continue to fall as bad news keeps piling up

Boeing (NYSE:BA) stumbled another 1.8% in today's trade after a pair of weekend newspaper reports added to questions about the certification process for its 737 MAX jets before two recent deadly crashes.

WSJ said the U.S. Transportation Department was probing the FAA's approval of the 737 MAX and in particular its MCAS anti-stall system, while the Seattle Times reported that Boeing’s safety analysis of the new MCAS had crucial flaws, including understating power, and that the FAA followed a standard certification process on the MAX rather than extra inquiries.

Meanwhile, investigators into the 737 MAX crash in Ethiopia reportedly found striking similarities in a vital flight angle with the MAX that came down off Indonesia last October, while French accident investigator BEA said flight data recovered from the wreckage of the Ethiopian crash showed "clear similarities" to the Indonesia crash.

Finally, Transport Canada says it is re-examining the validation it gave to 737 MAX jets.

It's enough to spark some analyst talk that investors may be underestimating Beoing's problems.