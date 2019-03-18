StoneCo +8.1% after Q4 revenue and income more than doubles

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) jumps 8.1% in after-hours trading after Q4 total net revenue and income more than doubled to R$529.4M (US$139.6M) from R$247.8M in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 total payment volume of R$26.6B rose 74% from R$15.3B a year earlier and number of active clients more than doubled to 267.9K from 131.2K.

Q4 adjusted net income of R$155.9M surged from R$20.9M a year earlier.

Q4 adjusted free cash flow of R$144.7M vs. loss of R$22.1M a year ago.

Conference call at 5:00 PM ET.

