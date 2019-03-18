Stocks extend last week's strong gains

Stocks enjoyed some follow-through buying interest after closing out their best week since November, as investors looked ahead to the Fed's policy meeting this week.

Markets paid little attention to reports that a trade deal summit between Pres. Trump and Pres. Xi may not happen until June and the U.K. Speaker said he would not allow a third vote on the Brexit deal unless the proposal is substantially different from the previous versions.

Also, Boeing and Facebook extended their recent losses, but the day also featured some M&A activity and speculation, including Fidelity National Information Services' $43B acquisition of Worldpay and Deutsche Bank confirming it is in merger talks with Commerzbank.

Overall, the S&P 500 energy (+1.4%), consumer discretionary (+1.1%) and financials (+1%) sectors outperformed the broader market, while communication services (-0.8%), real estate (-0.5%) and utilities (-0.4%) lagged.

U.S. Treasury prices ended with little change, as the two-year and 10-year yields each added a basis point each to 2.45% and 2.60%, respectively.

WTI crude settled +1.4% to $59.30/bbl, supported by news that OPEC canceled its April meeting and will let its current production cuts run until at least June.