Amyris up 20% after hours on $300M cannabis deal

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) is up 20% after hours in response to its agreement with a newly formed company called LAVVAN aimed at cannabinoid development, licensing and commercialization that, it says, contains as much as $300M in R&D and milestone payments plus long-term royalties.

It believes that it can earn a "significant portion" of the milestones by the end of 2020, including $20M - 30M this year.

Under the terms of the deal, LAVVAN, backed by unnamed leaders in the pharmaceutical, cannabis and financial sectors, will be responsible for global manufacturing and commercialization. Additional financial terms are not disclosed.