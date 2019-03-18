Cherry Hill Mortgage Q4 core earnings rise 49%

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) core earnings of $10.8M, or 66 cents per share, rose from $7.30M, or 57 cents per share, in the year-ago period.

Book value per share of $17.58 at Dec. 31, 2018 declines 9.7% from Sept. 30, 2018 net of Q4 dividend and before effect of 15-cent special dividend.

Q4 net interest income of $6.57M beat the consensus estimate by $0.8M; compares with $6.98M in the year-ago quarter.

“In the fourth quarter, investor sentiment waned as a spike in volatility, geopolitical concerns, and revised global growth expectations moved investors into safe-haven assets. Spread sector assets struggled given the market volatility,” said Chief Investment Officer Julian Evans.

Net unrealized gain on the company's RMBS portfolio for Q4 was about $13.9M.

