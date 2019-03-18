CNO Financial names new CFO, new marketing chief

CNO Financial (NYSE:CNO) Financial Group names Paul H. McDonough chief financial officer and Rocco Tarasi as chief marketing officer as intensifies focus on accelerating profitable growth and enhancing long-term shareholder value.

McDonough was most recently executive vice president and CFO for OneBeacon Insurance Group. He succeeds Erik Helding, who's leaving the company as of March 29 to pursue other opportunities.

Tarasi most recently served as vice president of finance and operations for Bankers Life. He succeeds Gerardo Monroy, who is leaving as of March 29 to pursue other opportunities.

