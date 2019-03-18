Williams, CPPIB launch $3.8B JV in Marcellus, Utica basins

Williams Cos. (NYSE:WMB) and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board say they are forming a $3.8B joint venture to include WMB's Ohio Valley Midstream and Utica East Ohio Midstream systems.

CPPIB will invest $1.34B for a 35% ownership stake in the JV while WMB will retain 65% ownership and operate the combined business.

Concurrent with CPPIB's agreement to buy a 35% stake in the JV, WMB purchased the remaining 38% interest in Utica East Ohio from Momentum Midstream and will take over operatorship.

WMB says it expects synergies through common ownership by combining Utica East Ohio and Ohio Valley Midstream to create a more efficient platform for capital spending in the region.