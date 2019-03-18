Cumulus Media swings to profit a year after bankruptcy

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) topped revenue expectations on a comparable basis and swung to net income in Q4, a year after it declared bankruptcy.

Revenue grew 5.2% and wasn't adjusted for divestiture of six stations; if they had been excluded, revenues would be lower by $23M-$25M.

EBITDA was $65.6M, up 31.6%.

For the full year, revenues were up 0.4% and EBITDA grew 7.6%. Those results reflect combined results of the successor and predecessor companies; Cumulus emerged from bankruptcy protection on June 4, 2018.

Cash and equivalents were $27.6M as of Dec. 31.

Previously: Cumulus Media beats on revenue (Mar. 18 2019)

Press release