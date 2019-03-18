Brazil stock index hits record high

Brazil's Ibovespa index reached a record high of 100,000 on optimism that an overhaul of the country's social security systems will be approved by its Congress.

Ibovespa has increased 14% this year.

JPMorgan Chase's head of Latin America equity strategy, Emy Shayo, sees a “virtuous cycle” amid tighter fiscal policy and easing monetary policy, a combination that “attracts external capital and helps companies to recover a lot of what they lost in terms of profits," he said.

Investor optimism hangs on new Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's market-friendly stance, which includes privatizing state-owned companies, fiscal reforms, and other measures to bolster the continent's largest economy, Bloomberg reports.

"The pension bill should be approved by the lower house in June," according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch Latin America equity strategist David Beker, who sees Ibovespa ending the year at 1210,000.

