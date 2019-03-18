UFC extension makes ESPN Plus exclusive pay-per-view home

A deal that extends UFC's relationship with ESPN (NYSE:DIS) will make subscription service ESPN Plus the exclusive location to see UFC pay-per-view events.

The pact extends their media rights deal by two years, and while UFC will sell PPV rights for bars and restaurants, ESPN doesn't plan to offer the programming any other way.

Terms on the pay-per-view arrangement weren't disclosed, but Sports Business Daily notes that in a good year, UFC brings around $250M in pay-per-view revenue across 12 telecasts and that it takes about 60% cuts from revenue in distributor deals.

Meanwhile, the media-rights extension is believed to be worth $300M a year, in line with the original five-year agreement for $1.5B.