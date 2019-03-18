Phoenix New Media swings to loss amid lower Q4 revenues

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) saw revenues slip amid macro headwinds and a temporary service suspension, and the company swung to a loss in Q4.

Revenues fell 13.5% to 399.2M yuan under the new ASC 606 accounting standard; under the prior standard, they fell 6%. But seasonal strength meant they were up 21% sequentially.

Gross profit dropped to 218M yuan (about $31.7M) from 253.1M yuan a year prior. Gross margin dipped to 54.6% from 54.8%.

On a non-GAAP basis, net loss was 37.7M yuan (about $5.5M), vs. a year-ago profit of 11.6M yuan.

Liquidity was 1.36B yuan (about $197.3M) as of Dec. 31.

For Q1, it's guiding to revenue of 254.8M-274.8M yuan; net advertising revenues are forecast at 193.8M-208.8M yuan, and paid services revenues forecast at 61M-66M yuan.

Conference call to come at 9 p.m. ET.

