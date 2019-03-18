Embraer CEO to step down April 22 upon shareholder approval of Boeing deal

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) says CEO Paulo Cesar Silva will step down on April 22 and a new CEO will be announced by that date, as the Brazilian firm prepares to give up control of its commercial aviation division to Boeing.

Silva assumed the CEO job June 2016 as ERJ coped with the fallout from a bribery investigation in the U.S.; he previously led the company's commercial plane division.

The deal with Boeing still needs to be approved by regulators around the world.