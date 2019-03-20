Hoya Capital launches HOMZ housing ETF

Hoya Capital Real Estate, an investment adviser specializing in real estate securities, launches its first exchange-traded fund (HOMZ), which is intended to offer diversified exposure across the entire U.S. housing sector.

Listed on the New York Stock Exchange, HOMZ seeks to track the Hoya Capital Housing 100 Index, a rules-based index designed to track the 100 companies that collectively represent the performance of the U.S. housing sector including homebuilders, home rental operators, home services and technology firms, and home improvement companies.