NATO to receive first Northrop surveillance drone two years late

NATO will receive the first of five high-altitude drones from Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) during Q3 after years of delays, giving the alliance its own spy drones for the first time.

NATO plans to use the Alliance Ground Surveillance drone to carry out missions ranging from protection of ground troops to border control and counter-terrorism; the drones will be able to fly for up to 30 hours at a time in all weather, providing near real-time surveillance data.

NOC first won the contract for the AGS system from NATO in May 2012, with delivery of the first aircraft scheduled for September 2016, but technical issues and flight test delays have delayed the program.