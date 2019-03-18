Disney, Fox set adjustment multiple for deal's share distribution

Disney (NYSE:DIS) and Twenty-First Century Fox (FOX, FOXA) have announced the distribution adjustment multiple in connection with their $71B deal for Fox's media assets.

The multiple used to determine the portion of each share of 21CF stock to be exchanged for common stock in New Fox is 1.357190.

About 8 a.m. ET tomorrow, Fox expects to distribute New Fox stock to 21CF shareholders on a pro rata basis.

Due to the distribution multiple, 0.263183 of each share of 21CF stock will be exchanged for a third of a share of New Fox in the same class, with cash in lieu of fractional shares.

The other 0.736817 of each share of 21CF will end up exchanged for what a whole share of 21CF common stock would have been exchanged for before the distribution took effect.

The deal is set to go final at 12:02 a.m. ET on Wednesday.