Revlon -10% after wide Q4 miss, finds 'material weakness' in internal controls

Revlon (NYSE:REV) -10.1% after-hours as it posts a Q4 loss, missing expectations for a profit by a wide margin, and says it needs additional time to file its 2018 Form 10-K after identifying a "material weakness" in its internal controls over financial reporting.

REV, which expects to file the 10-K no later than March 29, says the problem relates primarily to the lack of design and maintenance of effective controls in connection with the previously disclosed implementation of its enterprise resource planning system in the U.S.

REV says its 5.7% Y/Y decline in Q4 net sales was driven by several one-time items including lower net sales in the Revlon segment due in part to the shift in timing of customer resets from Q4 2018 into late Q1 2019 and lower net sales in the fragrances segment driven by several expired brand licenses in 2018.