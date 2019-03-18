Air Force five-year plan calls for 48 Lockheed F-35s per year, down from 54

The U.S. Air Force outlines a five-year plan that includes $37.5B over the five years for Lockheed Martin's (NYSE:LMT) newer F-35, but it now plans to buy 48 F-35s each year during FY 2021-23 instead of the 54 previously planned.

Meanwhile, the service wants 80 F-15X fighters, Boeing’s (NYSE:BA) upgraded F-15, in a $7.8B investment that would jump from eight of the planes next year to 18/year through 2024.

Gen. Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told the Senate Armed Services Committee last week that the Pentagon prefers to buy the F-15X partly because it is “slightly less expensive for procurement than the F-35, but it’s more than 50% cheaper to operate over time and it has twice as many hours in terms of how long it lasts.”

Also in the Air Force's five-year plan, Boeing would get $19B through 2024 for purchase of 66 KC-46 tankers, fewer than the 75 previously planned through 2023, and Northrop Grumman's (NYSE:NOC) new B-21 stealth bomber would get $20B over the next five years.