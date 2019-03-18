Denmark's TDC chooses Ericsson to roll out 5G network

Danish service provider TDC has chosen Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) to roll out its nationwide commercial 5G service as well as provide managed services.

The network modernization will come via Ericsson's 5G platform, updating TDC's entire Radio Access Network, and the core network will be updated via the dual-mode 5G Cloud Core solution.

TDC will offer 5G service to selected customers via a pilot from mid-2019, with actual rollout set to start in October pending approval and availability of licensed spectrum.

The provider is targeting the end of 2020 for nationwide 5G coverage in Denmark.