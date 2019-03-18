Keystone XL construction remains blocked after appeals court ruling

The Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals late Friday refused to overturn an earlier ruling of the U.S. District Court for the District of Montana which blocked the construction of TransCanada's (TRP +1.3% ) Keystone XL pipeline.

The denial means TRP must continue to wait while the government completes a new environmental review, this time considering oil prices and greenhouse gas emissions and proposing a new spill-response strategy, before it can proceed with major work on the line.

TRP had argued that failing to stay the Montana ruling would cost the company more than $900M in earnings and that it could miss the 2091 construction season if it was unable to start construction on the pipeline project by March 15.