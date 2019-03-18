Corbus +6.3% as Oppenheimer sees big potential in lead candidate

Clinical-stage Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) is up 6.3% after hours following its start at Outperform by Oppenheimer.

Its lead product candidate, lenabasum, has had positive prior clinical data in multiple settings, the firm says -- each of which could offer $500M-$1B in potential sales. The next 12-24 months will be transformational, according to the note, as late-stage trials deliver initial data. (h/t Bloomberg)

Lenabasum is a synthetic oral endocannabinoid that's in Phase 3 trial for treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase 2 trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

Oppenheimer has a price target of $28, implying 300% upside.