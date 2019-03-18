Activision unveils mobile 'Call of Duty' with global rollout plan

Activision (NASDAQ:ATVI) used Unity's GDC keynote tonight to unveil Call of Duty: Mobile, an Android/iOS version of its long-time flagship franchise now set for worldwide availability.

The game was originally announced as a game coming to China, but "in collaboration with Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY)," the game is headed to "previously unannounced regions, including North America, South America, Europe, and more."

The free-to-play game was developed by Tencent's Timi studio and offers multiple game modes (including Team Deathmatch, Search and Destroy and Free-For-All) for head-to-head action.