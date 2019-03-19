Google takes on the video game industry

Looking to diversify its revenue sources, Google (GOOG, GOOGL) will take a stab today at revolutionizing the $130B+ gaming industry currently dominated by incumbents like Microsoft, Sony and Nintendo.

Reports suggest that the main focus isn't on a console - rumored to be called "Yeti" - but instead on a streaming platform that can be likened to "Netflix for video games."

Cloud gaming can let users stream wherever they are, on a phone or a computer or a tablet, with a speedy internet connection.

The event will begin at the Game Developers Conference at 1 p.m. ET.