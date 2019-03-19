Theresa May seeking 9-12 month Brexit delay

Paring yesterday's entire 1% loss , the British pound is opening on a firmer footing at $1.3261 following the latest outbreak of Brexit-related volatility.

Today should have been the day Theresa May brought her Brexit agreement back to Parliament for a third time, but House Speaker John Bercow barred her from the action unless her deal changed significantly.

Reports now suggest she's drafting a letter to EU Council President Donald Tusk, formally requesting a Brexit delay of nine to 12 months.

ETFs: FXB, EWU, OTC:GBB, DBUK, FKU, EWUS, HEWU, QGBR, DGBP, FLGB, UGBP