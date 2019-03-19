Futures higher with Fed meeting on tap

There's another positive session in store for Wall Street, with U.S. stock index futures pointing to gains of 0.3% .

Market focus is largely attuned to central bank expectations, with the Fed due to kick-off its two-day policy meeting later in the session.

Most expect the U.S. central bank to strike a dovish tone and lower its "dot plot" to show little or no further tightening in 2019.

Oil is up 0.5% at $59.65/bbl, gold is 0.4% higher at $1306/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is flat at 2.59%.

