FDA OKs Roche Tecentriq combo for first-line lung cancer

The FDA approves Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) unit Genentech's Tecentriq (atezolizumab), combined with chemo agents carboplatin and etoposide, for the first-line treatment of adult patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer (ES-SCLC), an aggressive type of lung cancer.

The combination of Tecentriq + Avastin (bevacizumab) + paclitaxel + carboplatin was previously approved for the first-line treatment of adults with metastatic non-squamous NSCLC with no EGFR or ALK mutations. Tecentriq is also approved for adults with metastatic NSCLC who have progressed during or following platinum-based chemo.