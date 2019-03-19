Michaels +1.4% after earnings topper

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) trades higher after the retailer tops estimates with its Q4 report.

Comparable store sales were up 1.4% on a calendar-shifted basis and adjusted operating income increased 1.8% to $333M.

Total merchandise inventory was down 1.3% to $1.11B at the end of the quarter. Average Michaels inventory on a per store basis was 2.7% higher.

Looking ahead, Michaels expects FY19 sales of $5.19B to $5.24B and EPS of $2.34 to $2.46.

Shares of Michaels are up 1.35% in premarket trading to $11.95.

