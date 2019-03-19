Performance Food Group to acquire Eby-Brown Company LLC

Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC) to acquire Eby-Brown Company LLC for an undisclosed term.

This acquisition will allow company’s Vistar segment to strategically expand in the fast-growing convenience store channel.

The transaction is expected to be neutral to slightly accretive to company’s Adjusted EPS in FY2020.

The transaction is expected to close in 2Q19.

The company reaffirms its adjusted EBITDA growth to be in a range of 7% to 10% and adjusted diluted EPS growth in a range of 10% to 16% in FY2019.