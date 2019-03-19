Camping World -2% after Goldman Sachs cut

Goldman Sachs lowers Camping World (NYSE:CWH) to a Neutral rating after having it set at Buy.

The firm warns on a lack of upward catalysts in the near term for the camping and RV specialist. "Top- line growth continues to decelerate back into the mid-single digit range from the 9.5% growth achieved in 2018," warns analyst David Tamberrino.

GS takes its price target on Camping World down to $15 from $28.