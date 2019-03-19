Snapchat launching new Originals - Axios

Snapchat (NYSE:SNAP) will launch a new slate of its short shows called Originals that will appear in the Discover section of the app, according to Axios sources.

Snapchat's first Originals saw positive results and more original content can help the company compete against Facebook's Watch.

The new Originals will debut at the company's invite-only Partner Summit on April 4.

On Friday, Cheddar reported that Snap will unveil a gaming platform. Chinese gaming giant Tencent has a 10% Snap stake.