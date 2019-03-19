RepliCel reignites First-in-Japan strategy

RepliCel Life Sciences (OTCQB:REPCF) announces the resumption of their First-in-Japan strategy.

The Company and CJ PARTNERS, have initiated a program to launch its cell therapy products in Japan sooner than would be possible anywhere else in the world.

Because of this unique opportunity, the Company's next-phase trials will be conducted in Japan.

RepliCel anticipates the potential launch for all four products, RCT-01 for chronic tendinopathy; RCS-01 for the rejuvenation of aging and sun-damaged skin; RCI-02 - dermal injector and RCH-01 for hair loss due to androgenic alopecia in Japan by 2022.