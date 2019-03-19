German lawmakers point to conflict of interest in potential bank merger

Some German lawmakers are alleging a conflict of interest over Germany's deputy finance minister and his ties to Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS), which reportedly is advising state-backed Commerzbank (OTCPK:CRZBY) on a possible merger with Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB).

Jeorg Kukies was GS's co-head in Germany before leaving the bank a year ago to become deputy German finance minister and now advocates a merger between the country's two largest banks.

A spokesperson for Kukies says there is no conflict of interest because he had worked in the GS trading department, which was “strictly separated” from bankers who advised on mergers.

While confirmation of merger talks between the two banks has boosted their share prices, it has also triggered opposition over the impact of a tie-up unions warn could mean as many as 30K job cuts.

“When 30,000 jobs are on the line, the government must avoid the impression of a conflict of interest,” says Fabio De Masi, a prominent leftist lawmaker in the German parliament.