Rosenblatt cuts Micron estimates before earnings

Rosenblatt Securities says Micron (NASDAQ:MU) still faces "challenging" conditions for its DRAM and NAND memory chips and cuts its earnings and revenue expectations for Q2, 2019, and 2020.

The Q2 adjusted earnings view drops from $1.75 to $1.33 a share and revenue trims from $6B to $5.45B.

Analyst Hans Mosesmann sees DRAM chip ASPs down 20% on a sequential bases, down from the previous -12% view.

The analyst keeps a Buy rating on expectations of "a 2020 industry recovery as supply/demand trends reverse positively."

Micron will report earnings tomorrow and analysts expect $5.84B in revenue and $1.68 EPS.